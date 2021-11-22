Team Raw Wins Women’s Elimination Match At WWE Survivor Series (Clips)

It looked rough for Team Raw in the women’s elimination match at WWE Survivor Series, but Bianca Belair emerged with the win for the Red Brand. Team Raw ended up in a 4 – 1 deficit in the match until Belair battled back, capitalizing on dissension in the Blue Brand to get the win. The order of elimination was as follows:

1. Carmella (pinned by Toni Storm)

2. Queen Zelina (pinned by Toni Storm)

3. Toni Storm (pinned by Liv Morgan)

4. Liv Morgan (pinned by Sasha Banks)

5. Rhea Ripley (eliminated by Shayna Baszler)

6. Sasha Banks (counted out)

7. Natalya (pinned by Bianca Belair)

8. Shayna Baszler (pinned by Bianca Belair)

9. Shotzi (pinned by by Bianca Belair)

Survivors: Bianca Belair

The win puts Raw ahead of Smackdown 5 – 1 in the battle for brand supremacy. Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.