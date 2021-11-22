wrestling / News
Team Raw Wins Women’s Elimination Match At WWE Survivor Series (Clips)
It looked rough for Team Raw in the women’s elimination match at WWE Survivor Series, but Bianca Belair emerged with the win for the Red Brand. Team Raw ended up in a 4 – 1 deficit in the match until Belair battled back, capitalizing on dissension in the Blue Brand to get the win. The order of elimination was as follows:
1. Carmella (pinned by Toni Storm)
2. Queen Zelina (pinned by Toni Storm)
3. Toni Storm (pinned by Liv Morgan)
4. Liv Morgan (pinned by Sasha Banks)
5. Rhea Ripley (eliminated by Shayna Baszler)
6. Sasha Banks (counted out)
7. Natalya (pinned by Bianca Belair)
8. Shayna Baszler (pinned by Bianca Belair)
9. Shotzi (pinned by by Bianca Belair)
Survivors: Bianca Belair
The win puts Raw ahead of Smackdown 5 – 1 in the battle for brand supremacy. Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.
Watch her shine now! 💋✨@BiancaBelairWWE and #TeamRaw are ready for battle against #TeamSmackDown at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/aVphvY7keh
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
🔵 BLEED BLUE 🔵#TeamSmackDown #SurvivorSeries @SashaBanksWWE #ToniStorm @ShotziWWE @QoSBaszler @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/Njn0fh9kRh
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
.@CarmellaWWE is outta here!#ToniStorm picks up a quick elimination for #TeamSmackDown! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/AH2EnqtSW4
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
🗣 LET'S RUN IT BACK! #SurvivorSeries @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/qu0b9rWGyF
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Teamwork! #SurvivorSeries #TeamRaw @BiancaBelairWWE @TheaTrinidad pic.twitter.com/ie7yuNImI5
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Watch her! @YaOnlyLivvOnce takes out #ToniStorm! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/TF545sWOaF
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
.@RheaRipley_WWE! 💪#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/j13Ex4IVzC
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Get it together, #TeamSmackDown!! #SurvivorSeries @SashaBanksWWE @NatbyNature @ShotziWWE @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/K4wfG2CMUC
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Can @BiancaBelairWWE really do this?
After a remarkable comeback, it's down to the #ESTofWWE and @ShotziWWE at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/gfd79mcdzG
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
.@BiancaBelairWWE overcomes the odds!#TeamRaw #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hYFmSGfEJ0
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
