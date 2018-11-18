Team Smackdown Names Fifth Woman For Survivor Series

– Smackdown has revealed their fifth woman for the women’s team match at Survivor Series. Mandy Rose was named as the final member of the team for the Survivor Series-style match, joining Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville, and Asuka on Team Smackdown.

The team comes together after Team Raw had some dissension in the ranks, with Natalya and Ruby Riott going at each other on the Kickoff show and Alexa Bliss threatening to replace them.

