wrestling / News

AEW News: Team Taz Attacks Christian Cage, Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles, More

April 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Christian Cage

– Christian Cage found himself on the end of a Team Taz assault after turning down the group on this week’s Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Cage reject the group’s offer to join them, which led to an attack by Will Hobbs. You can see clips from that below:

– The Young Bucks retained the AEW Tag Team Championships on tonight’s show against Rey Fenix and Pac. You can see clips from the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage, Taz, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading