AEW News: Team Taz Attacks Christian Cage, Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles, More
– Christian Cage found himself on the end of a Team Taz assault after turning down the group on this week’s Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Cage reject the group’s offer to join them, which led to an attack by Will Hobbs. You can see clips from that below:
#TeamTaz did not like the answer @Christian4Peeps gave them 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bMZXVVlja6
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
– The Young Bucks retained the AEW Tag Team Championships on tonight’s show against Rey Fenix and Pac. You can see clips from the match below:
Back to back 🤝 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4XpVBhnLns
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
The @youngbucks doing what they do best 🦵 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/baGNRx1J8b
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
These guys are giving it their all for this title #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yDKc35yhhB
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
