Teams Announced For AAA Lucha Libre World Cup Trios Tourneys

AAA has announced all of the teams for the Lucha Libre World Cup trio tournaments, which happen this March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW and more. The teams include:

Men’s Teams:

* USA: Johnny Caballero, Sam Adonis & Christopher Daniels

* Canada: Vampiro, PCO & Josh Alexander

* Europe: Joe Hendry, Heddi Karaoui & Thomas Latimer

* Japan: La Estrella, Nishikawa & Koji Michinoku

* Mexico 1: Alberto El Patron, Hijo del Vikingo & Psycho Clown

* Mexico 2: Pentagon Jr, Black Taurus & Laredo Kid

* LATAM: Hip Hop Man, Carlito Colon & Zumbi

* Rest of The World: Bhupinder Gujjar, Ali & RAGE

Women’s Teams:

* Mexico: Flammer, Hiedra & Sexy Star II

* USA: Deonna Purrazzo, Kamile & Jordynne Grace

* Rest of The World: Natalia Malkova, Taya Valkyrie & Christi Jaynes

* Japan: Emi Sakura, Ms. Akino & Mayumi Okazaki