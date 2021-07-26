wrestling / News
Teams Announced For NJPW Super Junior Tag League
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the teams for this year’s Super Junior Tag League, which will include six teams overall. The round robin tournament begins on August 7 and runs through August 17. The teams include:
* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori
* Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH)
* Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)
* Team One or Eight (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato)
* Far East Connection (Gedo & Dick Togo)
* Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask