Teams Announced For NJPW World Tag League

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup of teams for this year’s NJPW World Tag League. The tournament kicks off later this month on November 17th, and runs through a round robin format until December 8th. The finals for the Tag League will be held on December 9th.

The lineup of teams, which will be in a single block as opposed to the usual two block format, is:

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA)

* Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer)

* Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka)

* Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) [IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions]

* The Elite (Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi)

* The Besties (Chuckie T & Beretta)

* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano)

* Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb

* FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)

* Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino

* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi

* TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima)

* Togi Makabe & Toa Henare