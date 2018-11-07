wrestling / News
Teams Announced For NJPW World Tag League
– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup of teams for this year’s NJPW World Tag League. The tournament kicks off later this month on November 17th, and runs through a round robin format until December 8th. The finals for the Tag League will be held on December 9th.
The lineup of teams, which will be in a single block as opposed to the usual two block format, is:
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA)
* Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer)
* Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka)
* Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) [IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions]
* The Elite (Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi)
* The Besties (Chuckie T & Beretta)
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano)
* Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb
* FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
* Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino
* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi
* TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima)
* Togi Makabe & Toa Henare