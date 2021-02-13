Teams Announced For Tokyo Joshi’s Two Princesses Max Heart Tournament

Tokyo Joshi kicks off its Two Princesses Max Heart tag team tournament next weekend, and the competitors have been announced. The company announced the following teams for the tournament, which starts on their February 20th show in Tokyo with the semifinals and finals taking place on March 6th.

The participating teams are:

* Yuki Aino and Nodoka Tenma

* Rika Tatsumi and Miu Watanabe

* Miyu Yamashita and Maki Itoh

* Yuka Sakazaki and Mizuki

* Shoko Nakajima and Hyper Misao

* Raku and Marika Kobashi

* Yuki Kamifuku and Mahiro Kiryu

* Hikari Noa and Sena Shiori

* Pom Harajuku and Haruna Neko

* Mirai Maiumi and Suzume

* Moka Miyamoto and Arisu Endo

* Sakisama and Mei Saint-Michel

The specific first-round matches will be announced soon, and the semi-final matches will be decided by lottery after the second round concludes at their February 21st show. Both the first and second round shows will take place at Narimasu Act Hall, with the semifinals and finals taking place at Tokyo Nerima Coconeri Hall.

You can watch the shows on Wrestle Universe here.