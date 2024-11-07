wrestling / News

Teams and Blocks Revealed For NJPW World Tag League 2024

November 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the teams and blocks for this year’s edition of the World Tag League tournament. The winners will get a shot at the IWGP World Tag Team titles at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. World Tag League begins on November 19 and wraps up on December 6. The teams and blocks include:

A Block:

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)
BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA)
Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma
United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman)
Alex Zayne & X
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji)
TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa)
BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA)

B Block:

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE)
Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)
TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado
Natural Classics (Tome & Stevie Fillip)
Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg
HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL)

