Teams and Blocks Revealed For NJPW World Tag League 2024

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the teams and blocks for this year’s edition of the World Tag League tournament. The winners will get a shot at the IWGP World Tag Team titles at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. World Tag League begins on November 19 and wraps up on December 6. The teams and blocks include:

A Block:

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA)

Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma

United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman)

Alex Zayne & X

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji)

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa)

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA)

B Block:

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE)

Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado

Natural Classics (Tome & Stevie Fillip)

Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg

HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL)