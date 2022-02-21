Teams Confirmed For Tag Battle Royal on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, there will be a tag team battle royal on AEW Dynamite to determine one of the teams in the tag title match at AEW Revolution. The other team will be determined by a Casino Battle Royal next week.

The match graphic reveals which teams are in the match. It includes:

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds)

* 2point0

* Santana and Ortiz

* The Young Bucks

* FTR

* Private Party

* reDRagon

* The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn)

* The Butcher and The Blade

* The Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor)

The rest of the show includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Bunny

* Malakai Black & Brody King vs. PAC & Penta El Zero M

* Chris Jericho & Eddie Kingston meet face to face