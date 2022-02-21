wrestling / News

Teams Confirmed For Tag Battle Royal on AEW Dynamite

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, there will be a tag team battle royal on AEW Dynamite to determine one of the teams in the tag title match at AEW Revolution. The other team will be determined by a Casino Battle Royal next week.

The match graphic reveals which teams are in the match. It includes:

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds)
* 2point0
* Santana and Ortiz
* The Young Bucks
* FTR
* Private Party
* reDRagon
* The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn)
* The Butcher and The Blade
* The Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor)

The rest of the show includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Bunny
* Malakai Black & Brody King vs. PAC & Penta El Zero M
* Chris Jericho & Eddie Kingston meet face to face

