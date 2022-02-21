wrestling / News
Teams Confirmed For Tag Battle Royal on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, there will be a tag team battle royal on AEW Dynamite to determine one of the teams in the tag title match at AEW Revolution. The other team will be determined by a Casino Battle Royal next week.
The match graphic reveals which teams are in the match. It includes:
* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds)
* 2point0
* Santana and Ortiz
* The Young Bucks
* FTR
* Private Party
* reDRagon
* The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn)
* The Butcher and The Blade
* The Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor)
The rest of the show includes:
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Bunny
* Malakai Black & Brody King vs. PAC & Penta El Zero M
* Chris Jericho & Eddie Kingston meet face to face
Who do you think will win the Tag Team Battle Royale? The winners go on to challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Title at #AEWRevolution against champs Jungle Boy/Luchasaurus & the winners of the Casino Tag Royale!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE this Wednesday 8/7c on TBS to find out! pic.twitter.com/14MkoeB6mj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 21, 2022
