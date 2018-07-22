wrestling / News
WWE News: Teams Revealed For Smackdown Tag Team Tournament, Superstars You Didn’t Know Were In NXT, Fans Cosplay As Nicholas
July 22, 2018 | Posted by
– Smackdown General Manager Paige announced on Twitter that the teams competing in the Smackdown tag team tournament for a shot at the Bludgeon Brothers will be the New Day, Sanity, The Bar and The Usos.
Your fave GM here.. Such a beautiful Sunday and you are all so inquisitive… you want the teams for this #SDLive Tag team tournament, well here they are! And I’ll cheers to that. pic.twitter.com/YmiFMzfIHP
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 22, 2018
– WWE has posted a new video of Superstars you didn’t know appeared in NXT.
– WWE Now’s latest edition looks at fans cosplaying as Nicholas at SDCC.