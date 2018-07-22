Quantcast

 

WWE News: Teams Revealed For Smackdown Tag Team Tournament, Superstars You Didn’t Know Were In NXT, Fans Cosplay As Nicholas

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Smackdown General Manager Paige announced on Twitter that the teams competing in the Smackdown tag team tournament for a shot at the Bludgeon Brothers will be the New Day, Sanity, The Bar and The Usos.

– WWE has posted a new video of Superstars you didn’t know appeared in NXT.

– WWE Now’s latest edition looks at fans cosplaying as Nicholas at SDCC.

