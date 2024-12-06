Mysterious Teaser For ’23’ Revealed On TNA Impact

A cryptic teaser video aired on this week’s TNA Impact with the number 23. Thursday night’s show saw PCO and Sami Callihan defeat the Good Hands. After the match, the arena went dark and the vignette aired on the Tron to Callihan and PCO’s confusion.

No word on who or what the teaser is for as of yet. Hopefully, it has nothing to do with Jim Carrey movies.