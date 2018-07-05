wrestling / News
Various News: All In Teases a Match Announcement, WWE Celebrates National Bikini Day, WWE Looks Back At The Beginning Of The Lex Express
– The All In Twitter account posted the following today, teasing a match announcement…
1 more announcement coming today…
and it’s a match!
— All In (@ALL_IN_2018) July 5, 2018
– WWE posted the following on Twitter, celebrating national bikini day…
#NationalBikiniDay is the perfect occasion to rock a bikini…or at least marvel at the likes of @BeckyLynchWWE @MariaLKanellis & @trishstratuscom doing so! https://t.co/9DlnfSRoeM
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2018
– WWE posted the following looking back at the Lex Express…