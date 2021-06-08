wrestling / News
Ted DiBiase Announcement & More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced two new segments, including a Ted DiBiase announcement, for this week’s NXT. The company has revealed that Ted DiBiase will make a “priceless announcement” involving LA Knight and Cameron Grimes, who have been vying for DiBiase’s attention the last couple of weeks. Knight and Grimes are set to face off at NXT Takeover: In Your House on Sunday.
Also announced is a “Fatal 5 Way Face-Off” between the competitors in the NXT Championship match at In Your House. Karrion Kross will defend his title against Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT @MDMTedDiBiase has a PRICELESS ANNOUNCEMENT that could very well shake up #NXTTakeOver: In Your House!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/xNTMuPsgku
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT
The #NXTChampion faces off with his challengers on the final stop before #NXTTakeOver: In Your House this Sunday!
𝑻𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝑻𝒐𝒄𝒌… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/uSfXslaVJ2
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Chuck Palumbo Discusses Tension Between WCW Wrestlers and WWF Locker Room In 2001
- Aleister Black Tells Fans Not To Get Mad At WWE Creative, Says Bruce Prichard Protected Him
- Shawn Michaels On Whether He Considers Himself The GOAT, What He Enjoyed Most About His In-Ring Career
- Jim Ross Recalls Memorable Sit-Down Interview With Mankind, Vince McMahon Reacting With Famous Line