Ted DiBiase Announcement & More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two new segments, including a Ted DiBiase announcement, for this week’s NXT. The company has revealed that Ted DiBiase will make a “priceless announcement” involving LA Knight and Cameron Grimes, who have been vying for DiBiase’s attention the last couple of weeks. Knight and Grimes are set to face off at NXT Takeover: In Your House on Sunday.

Also announced is a “Fatal 5 Way Face-Off” between the competitors in the NXT Championship match at In Your House. Karrion Kross will defend his title against Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano.