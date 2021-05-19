wrestling / News
Ted DiBiase Appears on NXT, Distracts Cameron Grimes (Clips)
Ted DiBiase made his appearance on NXT this week, long enough to cost Cameron Grimes a win. Tonight’s show saw Grimes arrive at the Capitol Wrestling Center early in the show and try to get Jake Atlas to park his car, only to have Atlas say that DiBiase had reserved the best spot.
That led to a match between Atlas and Grimes, and DiBiase showed up as Grimes was in control, distracting him and allowing Atlas to get the pinfall.
After the match, Grimes ran to the back and out to where DiBiase’s limo was. DiBiase rolled the window down and said, “Not bad, kid. But you’re still no Million Dollar Man!” before leaving.
@CGrimesWWE can't seem to get away from @MDMTedDiBiase! #WWENXT
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
😂 HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😂
To @MDMTedDiBiase's joy, @JakeAtlas_ defeats @CGrimesWWE on #WWENXT!
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
