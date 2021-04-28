wrestling / News
WWE News: Ted DiBiase Appears on NXT, Vignette Airs For The Diamond Mine
– Ted DiBiase got another one over on Cameron Grimes, appearing on this week’s NXT. Tonight’s show saw Grimes head into a jewelry shop to get the most expensive watch he could. When he decided on his watch, DiBiase appeared and showed that he had a “million dollar” watch. He then laughed and exited as Grimes freaked out over it.
DiBiase was mentioned last week as having come in at the last second and bought an NFT out from under Grimes. You can see a clip from tonight’s segments below:
– WWE aired a teaser vignette for something called The Diamond Mine on NXT. It is not currently clear what the concept is, perhaps a new stable or a gimmick for an upcoming wrestler. The video showed men and women in what appeared to be an MMA training gym. You can see the segment below:
