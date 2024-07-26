Ted DiBiase On Who Had The Best WWE Gimmick In The 1980s

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about who had the best gimmick of all the WWE wrestlers in the 1980s. Jake Roberts, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who had the best gimmick of all the WWE wrestlers in the 1980s: “Well, there were so many gimmicks, but I love Jake’s gimmick. That’s tough to beat. And some of the stories obviously that Jake can tell about having to carry that damn snake around with him? Oh gosh… He would take the snake out of the bag and put it in the bathtub in the hotel room, right? And leave the lights on because the lights were heat. And he’s also said that you know, ‘I get up, go to take a piss in the bathroom, and the snake’s gone.’ [laughs] And I think he initially just looked under the bed and didn’t seem under there either. But then when he went back and looked again, the snake had crawled under the bed and up into the frame.”

On the narrative that Jake Roberts wasn’t over, but rather the snake gimmick was: “That’s bulls**t. I’m sorry, Jake was over, brother. Again, he’s a guy I loved to work with, and that was his gimmick. And so yeah, if the gimmick’s over, then Jake is over. My gimmick was the Million Dollar Man… If you asked me who were the top five whatever, interviewers, Jake’s in the top five, buddy.”

