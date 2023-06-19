Ted DiBiase Shares His Biggest Regret In Jumping To WCW, What He Would Have Done Different

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his WWE departure and jump to WCW in 1996. DiBiase had been used as a manager for several stars including Steve Austin, but when the chance to go to WCW for big bucks came around, he made the switch to the rival competitor just like Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below:

On his regret about his exit: “In hindsight, if I had this all to do over again the one thing I didn’t do — I should have gone to Vince and just said, ‘Look, I wanna sit down and talk to you.’ And I didn’t do that. Instead, it was like, I gave — you had to give your notice in writing. And you know, I sent my notice in, but I didn’t have the conversation with Vince. And then if you fast forward to, let’s go years later when I went back. And I did go back, you know, after the whole shooting match. I had an opportunity to have that conversation with him and basically mend the fence, so to speak.”

On if McMahon was hurt by DiBiase not coming to him: “He said it in a way like, he says, ‘I’ve always told you. If you have a problem, the door’s open’ And I just said, ‘I know, but I feel like at this point,’ since I’d already been brought back in. I wasn’t wrestling anymore. I’ve been given this opportunity to do the voiceovers and this stuff, and then this thing comes up with Hall and Nash and everybody and Hogan jumping over to the other company. And just because — and again, this is my bad. Just because I didn’t, or wasn’t able, or wasn’t going to wrestle anymore, I should have. I should have had the wherewithal to just go to Vince and just say it outright. It might have ended up different.”

On his mindset at the time: “You know, it’s kinda like my attitude was, ‘Vince is running a show.’ And it’s kinda like my attitude was, ‘He’s got a lot more to think about than just me,’ you know? And so it’s kinda like, ‘Whether I stay or I go is not his, his greatest concern at the time. I’m not one of his key players anymore.’ I don’t know. I mean, if I had it to do over again, I would’ve gone and sat down with the man and had that conversation. And that’s what I should have done in the first place.”

