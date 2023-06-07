Ted DiBiase Recalls Facing Bret Hart Only Once In His Career, How They Had The Same Mindset

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about working with fellow Hall of Famer Bret Hart in WWE. DiBiase put him over for being able to work with anyone and revealed they only got to work once with each other in the ring, an event taped for WWE Home Coliseum Video. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Hart: “Brett could work with anybody. Brett and I only had one match. And I mean we, I think we wrestled each other in Odessa, TX and we wrestled to a draw. And I remember when we went backstage, Pat Patterson, he said, ‘Man.’ He says, ‘You guys have been spending a lot of time together,’ he says. That match was awesome. And we looked at each other and smiled and looked back at Pat. That’s the first time we ever touched. But that was the first match we ever had, and then Pat was really putting it over.”

On having the same mindset as Hart in terms of wrestling psychology: “Psychologically we came from the same background of, “This is wrestling,’ you know. You got your guy who’s your heatgetter and at that time it was me, I mean the $1,000,000 man was always heel. And you got your babyface and you know, the deal is I make the babyface. I beat him up, but eventually, I made the babyface shine. You know and by the end of it he’s kicking my butt and the bell rings and time runs out and you know, he looks at me, and I look at him and like, ‘There’ll be another timem big boy.’ So anyway, anyway, it was good. No, I don’t know. You know, and I think I’m trying to say that that match we did, I remember it was in Odessa, TX, but I think it was done for the Coliseum Video. OK, so if it was done, you could just maybe Google it?”

