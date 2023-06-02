Ted DiBiase On Diesel Not Drawing As WWE Champion, Relying On Working With A Ring General

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Kevin Nash, known as Diesel in WWE, being made WWE World Champion in 1995 and being criticized for not drawing well. You can check out some highlights below:

On Diesel not drawing as WWE Champion: “Kevin’s a great guy. And obviously, he had size. He had the stature and everything, you know. And yeah, he’s better on the mic. You know, as I watched him progress, you know, and I guess I could see some people’s disappointment, you know, But again, Vince’s vision. I mean, that’s the one thing nobody knew what? What’s Vince’s vision down the road? Where does he see this going? And, and as it all worked out, it all ended up working out pretty damn good for everybody.”

On Nash’s acting career: “And then you can add, you know, Kevin’s been to several movies now. I mean this, you know, I don’t, I wouldn’t say he’s a movie star, but you know, he’s not, he’s not The Rock. But I mean, I’ve seen Kevin in a lot of movies. So he’s done, he’s obviously done something right all right for himself.”

On if Diesel was the most markable guy in 1995 for WWE: “Refresh my memory. Who else was there with me? Well, you’ve got in the company like kind of the biggest stars you’ve got. I don’t think so. I mean, you know, Kevin’s a great guy. I love, you know, I like you personally. But as you know, he never was…when he developed to where, I mean, you know, he did some pretty good promos and stuff. But again, he’s somebody else. He really needed a ring general in there with him and if he had a ring general in there with him, like for example, Shawn Michaels. Shawn goes out there and calls him matching, you know, lead the best of them. He’s, you know, then he’s good but I think whoever carries the world title…in my opinion, he is someone who needs to be able to work with anybody.”

