Ted DiBiase Discusses Steroid Usage In WWF

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about steroid usage in WWE while covering the Royal Rumble in 1994, which just so happened to be around the time of the steroid trial against Vince McMahon. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he saw steroid usage in WWE: “By the time the steroids came along, I was seeing it everywhere. So it wasn’t anything — I mean, okay. Because of WWE, because of Vince’s move, it ended up that the WWF ended up being — all the territories died eventually because they couldn’t compete with Vince. And at that point, if you’re going to be a pro wrestler, you’ve got one place to go. And that’s to the WWF if you’re serious about it.”

On whether steroid usage was more rampant in WWE or if it was in every promotion: “I don’t think it was any more prevalent there than it was in any other. You know, like, whenever we went to LA, we all worked out at Gold’s Gym. It’s a famous gym down there. It’s like, right on the beach. [They] call it Muscle Beach. And that gym, I mean, that’s where Schwarzenegger worked out. There are a lot of celebrities that have worked out in that gym. So I would go, I worked out — I mean, and even when I signed the contract with Vince ]McMahon], he said, ‘Teddy said, your work is great.’ But he says, ‘I would like to see you have a little more presence in the gym.’ And that’s it. And I did, I started working out regularly.

“The whole steroid thing was — I was kind of, I was afraid of steroids. Because I would hear stories about people taking steroids, and then all of a sudden they got cancer. Because steroids does what, it makes things grow. Yeah. So then when I start hearing those stories, I go, ‘Yeah, I don’t care.’ Did I ever? Yeah, I did that a couple of times. And then again, just my fear of it is kind of like, I was more concerned about my personal health.”

