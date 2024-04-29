Ted DiBiase Doesn’t Buy The Rumors Of Vince McMahon Starting His Own Promotion

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the allegations that Vince McMahon faces from former WWE employee Janel Grant, rumors of him starting a new promotion and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On rumors of Vince McMahon starting his own promotion: “I don’t know why he would. I mean, here’s the thing. You know, I will always be grateful to Vince. I mean, the biggest break in my career. The whole deal, the Million Dollar Man, Lear jets, limousines, all that stuff and since then. I was right at 40 years old when I physically got out of the ring. I have been here 30 years, and I’m 70 years old now. And there’s — I mean, they’re still making action figures and video games and all that stuff; I would have none of that if not for Vince and the WWE. And so for that, I’ll always be grateful.

“But, I’ve been reading some of the things that have been going on now. And it basically — it hurts. It’s like, I’ve never looked at Vince as like a hero, but I was always grateful. And I’ll never stop being grateful, but if a lot of these things that I’m reading are true, then it just sickens me. Just awful, awful stuff. And so — and again, 70 years old. And I mean, I’m 70 that makes him 80. And he’s gonna to start a new company? No, I’m not interested.”

On not being interested in the notion of a new company from McMahon: “Not just because of what Vince is going through now. If Vince weren’t going through any of that, and he sold his company was going to start a new one, I’m 70 years old. I don’t want to be. It’s kine of like –wrestling is, it is your life. If you’re in it, it’s your life. And it’s kind of like, God bless my wife for sticking it out and sticking with me. Along the way, given me a second chance when I had blown it and I had been unfaithful. I wrote a book about it. It’s what really brought me to a genuine relationship with Christ. And my wife’s willingness to stick it out, because I was gone so much. You know, then and then to forgive me and then believe in me and believing in me to know that I was now a different, different man. And of course, you could see that all the time. But no, I loved wrestling, I’m grateful. But I’m done. I have no desire to get back in the mix like that at any level.”

