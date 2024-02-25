Ted DiBiase Explains What He Doesn’t Like About Today’s Wrestling

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his dislike for the current wrestling business, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ricky Steamboat: “He was just that good. I mean, watching him — and I watched him and I admired his work. You know, as a guy, watching another wrestler, I admired his work from afar. And then when we actually had that opportunity, I mean, we tore the house down.”

On why today’s wrestling upsets him: “Even today — I don’t want to take anything away from, there are some guys. And I haven’t really, because I don’t watch regularly. And I don’t because I get upset because it’s so poor. But there are a couple of guys coming along that that show a lot of potential. And they’re the top guys. But here’s my point. When I watch the guys, these guys on TV. It’s not a story like we told stories, you know what I’m saying? It was like, every match was a story. It might be a short story, but it was a story nonetheless. Now

“I just see — I mean, I see guys just getting in the ring and bouncing all over the ring. Taking a turnbuckle and backdrop, and get up. And they go backward out of the ring over the top rope, and they hit the floor and they and they jump up like a bunny, like nothing’s happened. Get back in the ring. And the guys look more like they’re having a tumbling match.”

