Ted DiBiase On His Dream Opponent For A Lengthy Feud, Talks Working With Ric Flair

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about what it was like working with Ric Flair, Bret Hart or Flair being his dream opponent for a feud, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Ric Flair: “I did work with Ric. I mean, when Ric was the [NWA] Champion, the only place he was ever a babyface would be Charlotte where we — that was his home. That was his home territory, and I’m not sure that he would’ve been a babyface there. But I know for the most part that the Funks, the Funks were babyfaces because they lived there. That was their territory, they owned it so that’s where they were babyfaces. Everywhere else they wrestled when they were champion, they were a heel/ Because it’s like, the territories, they would build a guy up, like you see the guy make the climb. The good guy that you root for, he’s knocking him off and he finally beats the top peel in the territory and whatever it is. And of course that story could go on longer or if not. But then when whoever the NWA World Champion came in, he came in to face the top baby face. ’cause that’s going to be the biggest draw…

“We didn’t work in the WWF, I don’t think at all. But prior to that, and I think — I know in Amarillo I think we did. And I think in Georgia, but we had a few matches. But Ric was so easy. Oh my gosh. Yeah. It was like doing a dance.”

On his dream opponent: “I can’t really think of anybody off the top of my head. Well, I mean again, Ric Flair. We wrestled a time or two, you know. But I never had a program with Ric. Brett Hart and I, we wrestled one time. And we tore the house down, and there’s a guy that I only got to wrestle once, and I would’ve loved to have been able to have a program with Bret. Again, because we came from the same psychology of the business. We were both workers, it was like watching a movie. We could both tell a story. So Brett was one of those guys.”

On his favorite Mid-South Wrestling match: “I spent so much time in Mid-South. But I think probably the match I got a kick out of is how Bill Watts turned me heel. Oh my gosh, you talk about heat? Oh wow. Watts, he was just so good. We could have done it you know any other way. But it’s kinda like that whole scenario where you see him being, you know, taking care of his friend and not wanting to win a match like that.”

