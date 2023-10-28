Ted DiBiase Recalls Eric Bischoff’s Meetings In WCW About Taking Down WWE

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Eric Bischoff’s time in power while running WCW, trying to take down WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Eric Bischoff’s meetings about taking down WWE: “Oh, I mean, I heard it all, and I just — I’ll be honest with you, I just kept my mouth shut and watched, and oftentimes laughed. And I said, nobody’s going to put Vince McMahon out of business. And especially someone who knows nothing about the wrestling business. And I’m sorry, but in my opinion Eric Bischoff didn’t know squat about wrestling at the time.”

On whether Bischoff would come to him for advice: “I came here in a managing role, and I managed to stay out of the way. And let me let me say this; I have nothing against Eric Bischoff. And he’s personally a very nice guy. I never asked him how he did it, but I still wonder how he did it. It’s like, how did you end up being the guy in charge of this? Because it’s like, until I went there I’d never heard of Eric Bischoff. I mean, he wasn’t a recognizable name in wrestling. But the biggest angle in wrestling ended up being the war. You know, there’s all these guys that had been with Vince that have now jumped away from Vince and are now working for the competition. That was the biggest story in wrestling.”

