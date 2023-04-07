wrestling / News
Ted Dibiase Getting His Own Podcast Starting Next Month
April 7, 2023 | Posted by
AdFreeShows has announced that “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase is getting his own podcast, called ‘Everybody’s Got A Pod’. The podcast will launch in May. Dibiase will be joined by co-host Marcus DeAngelo.
“Everybody’s Got A Pod” promises to be PRICELESS! Coming this May, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and co-host, Marcus DeAngelo, look back at Ted’s journey and Hall of Fame career that took him all over the world, culminating during the “Golden Age” of pro wrestling.
