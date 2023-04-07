Ted Dibiase Getting His Own Podcast Starting Next Month

AdFreeShows has announced that “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase is getting his own podcast, called ‘Everybody’s Got A Pod’. The podcast will launch in May. Dibiase will be joined by co-host Marcus DeAngelo.

