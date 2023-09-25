Ted DiBiase Doesn’t Know That Goldberg Was Ever Worthy Of The Position He Was Given

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his take on Goldberg, Dusty Rhodes’ WWE run, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what he thought about Dusty Rhodes’s polka dots and ‘Common Man’ gimmick: “The first thought I had was, who does he have heat with? Son of a plumber. Now, I am a plumber. But yeah, I mean, I just thought I thought this was intentional, like ‘We’re going to see you and get rid of you.’ But I’m going to tell you something, he made it work. Yes, he made it work. We had a good run, man. I had fun doing promos about Sapphire.”

On Goldberg: “As a person, I have nothing against Goldberg. I don’t know that he was ever worthy of the position he was given. I would put it this way, it’s like, what was Goldberg already known for? Football. And so here’s a guy who is very well known for his football talent. And we’re going to try to make a wrestling star out of that based on the celebrity he’s already got from being a football player. And I just don’t know that it works. I don’t have anything against the guy. I mean, more power to him. If you get a shot, take it. But you know, it’s kind of like I don’t see him as being as far as wrestling goes, a great talent in any way.”

On Goldberg giving Bret Hart the severe concussion that ultimately ended his career: “You can be captivating, but the first rule of wrestling is, you take care of your opponent. And it seems that — of course, I never worked with the guy, you know. But it’s kind of like one potato, two potatoes, three potatoes, four… Now, if you potato me once, okay. You slipped up. If it happens a second time, there’s going to be a receipt and it’s going to be a receipt you won’t forget. That’s always been the business. And if you don’t like it, there’s the door.”

