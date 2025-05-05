Ted DiBiase Recalls ‘Horrible’ Match Against Ultimate Warrior at 1990 Tokyo Dome Show

The 1990 Wrestling Summit event in the Tokyo Dome saw WWF, All Japan, and New Japan collaborate for a massive show. On his podcast Everybody’s Got a Pod, Ted DiBiase recalled his match against then-WWE Champion The Ultimate Warrior. You can check out some highlights below:

On his steel cage match with Ultimate Warrior at the 1990 Wrestling Summit event: “Oh, it was horrible. I’ll be the first one to tell you it was horrible. Number one, we’re in Japan — and the other thing is, in Japan I’m already to the Japanese wrestling fan, an established star. A lot of these other guys, it’s the first time they’re being seen live in Japan, right? And again, the Ultimate Warrior — you know, he couldn’t wrestle, legitimately. It was extremely hard to even have or try to have a good match with him. And for that reason, we didn’t go very long.”

On the match being short: “That was the thing that really pissed me off, but it was nothing I could do about it… And for me, an existing star [in Japan], have to do a job for that guy and do it in seven minutes — yeah… Because he didn’t care about anybody else but himself. And I pretty much probably didn’t care to have a much longer match. Because the longer it is, the worse it would be. I don’t think he had a long match with anybody.”

On whether things got out of hand: “No, because the other thing that I was, was a businessman. And pro wrestling is a business. And so when you get in the ring, you’re going to do what you’re told. And I did my best to make him look good, which is — I don’t know. I had never seen that match replayed, and I probably don’t want to.”

