Ted DiBiase Reflects On Hulk Hogan’s Backstage Reputation

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase was asked about the pressure of being the top star in WWE and the backstage reputation Hulk Hogan had for having creative control. You can check out some highlights below:

On being the guy: “It’s a pressure spot in my opinion if you allow it to be. There’s some things that — if you’re working for the company, there’s some things that you can control, and there’s some things that are totally out of your control. And I’ll be honest, I don’t hear a lot of stories about, ‘Oh, that Hogan was a butthole,’ or whatever. I don’t hear stuff like that. And I think a lot of people who think that way, especially if they’re in the wrestling business, are just envious. I mean, if they’re wrestlers, envious of the position that he got, and wishing that they had had it.”

On people resenting that Hogan had creative control iN WCW: “That’s envy. Here’s a guy who was smart enough to go and realize what his value was, and go and ask for that and get it. ‘I want creative control over what I do.’ Wow.”

