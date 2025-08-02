Ted DiBiase On Hulk Hogan’s Final Legacy: ‘He’s The Guy’

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase was asked to sum up the ultimate legacy of Hulk Hogan. You can check out some highlights below:

On running into fans: “He became a very big hero to a lot of kids. I mean, I run into people today in stores and what have you, and they go, ‘Oh my gosh, are you Ted DiBiase?’ And they go, ‘Man, I used to watch you when I was a kid.’ And some of them were really honest, they go, ‘Man, I hated your guts.’ And I go, ‘Thank you!’”

On Hogan being the guy: “I’m not nearly as big a star as Hulk Hogan was. During his time, he’s the guy. He is the man. You know, it’s kind of like, you go from generation to generation. Like when I first started, in the first run I had through the WWF, Bruno Sammartino was a household name. Bruno was a big star, but in his era. But I would — again for Hulk Hogan, who was the star in my during my era, he’s the guy. If there’s one guy — like I said before, if you don’t know anything about wrestling, and somebody brings up professional wrestling, the one name I think they’re all going to remember is Hulk Hogan.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.