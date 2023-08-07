Ted DiBiase On Whether He Knew Hulk Hogan’s WCW Heel Turn Would Work, Being Part Of The nWo

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, Ted DiBiase talked about jumping from WWE to WCW in 1996, where he was put as one of the talking pieces for the NWO, The Giant being added to the group and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he knew Hulk Hogan turning heel for nWo would work: “Oh no. You know, here’s the thing about wrestling. If you’re a huge — irregardless of whether you’re a heel or you’re a babyface, whatever you were when you turn. The hotter the babyface you are, and then you turn? Then it just adds fuel to the fire. It just makes you hotter. Now you turn bad, it’s like — well, I did it in mid-South. I had been a babyface in Mid-South since I started. Everybody in Mid-South. I started in the summer of ’75. And I kept going back to work for Bill Watts. But when I turned heel, that’s like insulting the people, right? ‘You’re gonna turn heel on us?’ Then they hated me that much more. And the same thing happened to Hulk.”

On having The Giant in the nWo: “It’s like, to have additions [to the group] is one thing. But to just one week after the next, and after the next is kinda like, you need to spread ’em out. But then, how big are you gonna let it get, you know?… Eric, the guy running the show — I mean, legitimately running the show, joins the nWo. And what he did was, he basically, in my opinion he came in and took the spot that I would’ve been, So, like all these additions did not [work].”

On Steve McMichael: “I did [spend a lot of time with him]. He was a great guy. Obviously he didn’t know a whole lot about wrestling, but he was…I found him to be a really nice guy.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.