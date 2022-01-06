Ted Dibiase, IRS and Marina Shafir Added to Wrestlecon 2022

Wrestlecon has announced that Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda, Ted Dibiase and Marina Shafir are set for their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The full list includes:

* Mike Rotunda

* Ted Dibiase

* Marina Shafir

* Kurt Angle

* Bull Nakano

* Barbie Blank

* Atsushi Onita

* Mickie James

* Ultimo Dragon

* Al Snow

* Sonny Onoo

* Sam Houston

* Nick Aldis

* Debra McMichael

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Windham Rotunda

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

* Ted Dibiase Jr

* The Honky Tonk Man

Another first time guest! Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/bePtzDN9Sz — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 4, 2022

Talent time! Welcome to WrestleCon Ted Dibiase 🤠🤑 pic.twitter.com/BwV8u5ba2y — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 5, 2022