Ted DiBiase Isn’t The Biggest Fan Of Modern Wrestling, Who He’d Want To Wrestle From Today

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about staying clear of The Kliq while in WWE, wanting to wrestle Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns because he’s the biggest star of the modern era, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Scott Hall: “You know, I didn’t work a lot with Scott Hall. When he first started, when that whole thing got going, I had a match with him, put him over. And that whole deal with Scott and Kevin [Nash], and I think with Shawn Michaels, The Kliq. I just tried to stay away from that as far as I could. And I didn’t — it was kinda like, it’ll either implode or explode, and I didn’t know which was gonna happen. But obviously, you know, it didn’t implode it, it got over. But that was their first real taste of the main event for both of them. Scott and Kevin.”

On who he would want to work with from today’s wrestlers: “I’ve gotta be real honest. I am not a big fan of the modern era of wrestling. And I’m just — you know, Roman Reigns. I mean, there’s I guess, probably one of their biggest stars now, right? Is he not like — would he be the Hulk Hogan of modern day?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.