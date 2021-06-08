Ted DiBiase Jr. Claims Cody Rhodes Fabricated Infamous Backstage WWE Story

– Speaking to Wrestlezone.com, former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. claimed that his former Legacy stablemate Cody Rhodes fabricated an infamous backstage story where Cody Rhodes claimed that Ted DiBiase Jr. got angry after the finish to a match on SmackDown in June 2011, which Rhodes called the worst match he had in his entire life at at a Starrcast 2018 panel.

According to Rhodes, DiBiase Jr. was angry after the botched finish to a six-man tag team match, went backstage and said, “Where’s that referee. He was trying to f*** on me!” DiBiase’s’s odd phrasing apparently befuddled Vince McMahon so much that McMahon just put his headphones back on and went back to overseeing the show. Below are some highlights:

Ted DiBiase Jr. on Cody Rhodes’ version of the story: “Look, I’m just going to say this—that dude will say something and beat a dead horse with it. I may have said ‘he tried to f— me’ but I don’t know where he got the ‘he tried to f— on me’. Sorry, I’m trying not to curse in front of the kids, but look—that dude knows how to blow something up. I think it’s hilarious and it’s probably a shot at me, but he’d do that all of the time. He’d make something up that somebody said and scream it non-stop in the locker room, and then everybody would adopt it. So, I was pissed because I did kick out. You can go back and watch it, but we had a meeting that day where [they told us] ‘The referees are going to count you out if you don’t kick out!’”

DiBiase Jr. on what happened: “I did kick out, and I don’t remember his [the referee] name, but anyway, I was hot [about it]. I was pissed, I said a lot of cuss words when I came through there, but Cody can tell a story. He can fabricate one too [laughs].”

You can see a video of Cody Rhodes detailing his version of events below. Footage of the match in question and the finish are available at WWE.com.