Ted DiBiase Jr. Receives a New Trial Date in Fraud Case

Ted DiBiase Jr., a former WWE Superstar, has been charged with multiple felonies linked to the welfare fraud scandal in Mississippi. He is alleged to have misused millions of dollars meant for families in need, reportedly obtaining funds through fraudulent means from various assistance programs.

The FBI, HHS-OIG, USDA-OIG, and IRS-CI are conducting an investigation into the matter. Charges against DiBiase Jr. include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft related to federal programs, wire fraud, theft concerning federal programs, and money laundering. If convicted, he could face significant prison time.

Pwinsider reports the trial, overseen by Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac, is now scheduled to begin on January 7, 2025, after Mississippi Southern District Court’s Judge Carlton W. Reeves recused himself from the trial.