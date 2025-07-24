Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Federal Fraud Trial Delayed

Ted DiBiase Jr.’s federal trial on fraud charges has officially been delayed until 2026. As previously reported, DiBiase’s attorneys filed a motion on July 2nd asking to delay the trial. The lawyers argued that prosecutors waited until 60 days before the trial to provide them with 47 hours of video footage that they claim could clear the former WWE star. PWInsider reports that the judge granted the postponement, with a new trial date set for January 26th, 2026.

DiBiase Jr.’s attorneys had argued that the video evidence proves he did work under the contracts that the government alleges were shams.

The former WWE star was arrested in April 2023 and indicted on charges related to the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. The indictment alleges that DiBiase and his co-conspirators fraudulently obtained federal funds from programs including The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and misappropriated the money for personal use.

If convicted on all charges, DiBiase Jr. faces up to the following:

* One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud: 5 years in prison.

* Six counts of wire fraud: 20 years in prison for each count.

* Two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds: 10 years in prison for each count.

* Four counts of money laundering: 10 years in prison for each count.

DiBiase has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond.