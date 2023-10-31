On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Kevin Nash and Scott Hall stirring the pot backstage in WCW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On tension among NWO guys about money: “Well, I guess it wasn’t obvious to everybody, but yeah I knew about it, and it’s kind of like anybody that comes along. And again, Kevin and Scott are relatively newcomers [in WCW] and they’re looking to prove themselves and get the opportunity. And of course if you’re the guy at the top, there’s always somebody looking to knock you off the top. And so I guess politically at that time, Hogan [had] been Hulk Hogan for the WWF forever and was the featured guy when Vince McMahon went national and global with his company. And yeah, it’s like everybody would want that spot. And of course, this is the time now where Hogan has left the WWE and gone over and I guess, yeah, I mean, Scott and Kevin are like, ‘Okay, when’s my opportunity?’”

On Kevin Nash and Scott Hall stirring the pot backstage in WCW: “Oh, yeah. Like waving it in front of you, like ‘Look what I’m making and you’re not.’ But for me though personally, by this time, I didn’t have to worry about that anymore because I was a manager. I’m in a managing role and so no, I wasn’t going to let that bother me.”

