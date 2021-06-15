Ted DiBiase To Present Million Dollar Championship To LA Knight On Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE announced another segment for tonight’s edition of NXT, as Ted DiBiase will present the Million Dollar Championship to LA Knight in a Million Dollar Championship Coronation. Knight captured the title by defeating Cameron Grimes in a Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

Everybody’s got a price … for LA Knight.

Following an incredible victory over Cameron Grimes in a Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, we have the first new Million Dollar Champion in over a decade, and his name is LA Knight.

Tonight, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be on hand to officially present the new champion with his title in a Million Dollar Championship Coronation.

