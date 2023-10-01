Ted DiBiase On The Lack Of Creative Structure In WCW, Sting’s Crow Gimmick

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about joining WCW in 1996, Sting undergoing the crow character change, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On lack of creative structure in WCW: “I can remember nights when the show is starting, the dang show is starting to be live and they still don’t know what they’re going to do. And the main event, those were exciting nights.”

On Sting’s change to the Crow character: “I thought it was okay. I mean, I guess the bottom line is what he thought. I mean, I guess with so much in wrestling, it’s the timing and it was, ‘Was it really good timing to turn him?’ It may have been. It’s kind of like anything you can do. The wrestlers always, always put it this way. You are always in every show. You always want that holy s**t moment when everybody goes, ‘I didn’t see that coming.’ The people definitely didn’t see that coming.

