Ted DiBiase Shares His Most Expensive Purchase, Talks Giving Receipts To Stiff Workers

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about working with some stiff and taking liberties in the ring. You can check out some highlights below:

On being hit with a real punch during a match: “It’s inevitable that you’re gonna get hit at some point. And I would think that if it was an intentional hit, that you would know it immediately. But if it’s an accident, or what have you, usually, it’s like, if you threw a potato, then they say, expect a receipt. Well, the only time I would ever throw a genuine receipt would be if I thought that it wasn’t an accident, or it was just carelessness.”

On someone being stiff: “If he’s doing stuff that, I mean, it’s like — because the first rule of wrestling in reality is, my first concern is your body. I’m supposed to do everything I can to make sure you don’t get hurt, and he’s supposed to do everything he can to make sure I don’t get hurt. And so, that’s old school. And you do your best to do, in the context of what you’re doing, obviously. If you were to — I don’t know, there’s a lot of things. But if you were just careless about what you did, and it was obvious that you were careless, then that would be worthy of a receipt.”

On the most expensive thing he bought: “Oh, my gosh. Well, my wife and I have lived here in Mississippi for 43 years now. And our first home was in a nice little neighborhood, in a suburb of Jackson, Mississippi. And then it’s kind of like, then we went to another one. Another home in another neighborhood, it’s almost like a progression. And I guess once I became the Million Dollar Man, the third home that we bought — or not bought, built — was probably one of the, you know. Because now I’m the Million Dollar Man, and this is a very nice neighborhood. It was a two story — oh, my gosh, I can’t remember the [square] footage. But the master bedroom was downstairs, four bedrooms and a game room upstairs. And my office was just off the front door on the right, when you come in the house. And you know, a pretty fair-sized swimming pool and backyard…

“A lot of those things, I wanted to make sure that my wife was not only uncomfortable, but that she was in a nice, safe neighborhood with no trouble. And it was kind of like, when you turn into this neighborhood, it’s like this — maybe I’d say, a quarter of a mile from the highway. And when you get back there, and you make the first turn into the neighborhood. That first long, it’s just like a quarter of a mile. And then you’re in this really nice neighborhood with big houses everywhere. Wanted to make sure that Mama was taken care of well.”

