Ted DiBiase Reflects On The New Generation Era In WWE, Leaving For Japan

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about WWE shifting from the old guard to using younger stars in 1993, leaving WWE for Japan and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his confidence in the New Generation working in 1993: “Yeah, naybe a couple of guys. I consider Bret Hart my era. He might have been a little bit [later]. But I mean again, and Bret Hart was very good. He was a great champion. And why? I mean, he grew up in the wrestling business. His father was a promoter of the Calgary territory. And so I mean, there’s another second-generation wrestler who loved the business and did very well. I mean Lex [Luger], you know, Lex was good on the microphone. Lex had a tremendous body, but he wasn’t the greatest technician in the ring. He was the guy that needed, needed to be led. But you know, I give him credit for being as good as he was… I wasn’t skeptical [of Bret] because I knew his background. And you know, Bret and I only had a couple of opportunities to wrestle with each other. And we had great matches.”

On going back to Japan: “The whole thing about going back to Japan was kind of like, I needed more time at home… That was the whole — and again, I had this conversation with Vince. I said, ‘Vince, I don’t want to go. But to save my marriage, I think this is what I need to do. Because I can go to Japan and be there for a couple of weeks, but when I’m home, I’m home. I’m not just home like, you know, for a couple of days and then gone again. I’m home. I’m home for like a month or two, and then I go back to Japan.’ And he totally understood, there was no issue there. So I didn’t leave the company with any hard feelings.”

