Ted DiBiase Explains Why He’s Not Interested In Being Manager In WWE

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about why he has no interest in being a manager in WWE again and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he would do more with WWE on television as a manager: “You know what, I loved wrestling. I love wrestling passionately, it’s been a part of my whole life. But everything has a beginning, and everything does have an end, and I just turned 70 this past January. And I’ve got — hopefully, and I’m having to kick myself in the butt sometimes to get up and go to the gym, and keep moving. But I’m going to keep doing that, and I hope I have several more years. But I’m just — I had my run. I’m happy with what I had. And I’m… ready to move on, yeah.”

On getting physical in the LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes feud: “You know, the one time I went back — people bash me, because I went back and I did that thing with Cameron Grimes and LA Knight for NXT. And I remember when we got in there, they said, ‘Okay Mr. Dibiase, when we do this thing, we’ll do a deal. And it’s like, ‘So when he hits you, there’d be a couple of guys behind you, kind of catch you and let you down easy.’ And I said, ‘Oh, no you won’t.’ I said, ‘I’m gonna do it just like I’ve always done it, and hopefully some of you punks will be watching and learn how to do it right.’ [laughs] I didn’t say punks.”

On taking a bump for the feud: “I hit it hard… It’d been a while [since the last time he took a bump]. But you can be sure that I tested the rink before I ever took the bump. In other words, I stood in the middle of that ring. If you — good wrestling ring, if you stand in the middle of the ring, it’s got a little bit of bounce to it. Not a lot, but a little bit. Enough to make the difference. And that little bit of difference is the difference between that little bit of difference and hitting the hardwood or hard concrete floor.”

On old WWE rings being stiff: “That’s why I always took my bumps in the corners. It was softed. Dead center the ring, it was like, no give. A little more give in the corners.”

