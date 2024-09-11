Ted DiBiase Not Sure What To Expect From Mr. McMahon Docuseries

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the Vince McMahon Netflix docuseries, Ultimate Warrior, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what to expect from the Vince McMahon documentary: “I’m not really sure. I mean, because you know, I will forever be grateful to Vince McMahon because if it hadn’t been for Vince… I told a lot of people. ‘Well, whose idea was it for the Million Dollar Man?’ And I said it was Vince McMahon’s personal idea. And he kind of described it to me, and he says, ‘We haven’t given you a name yet. And I said, ‘It sounds like a Million Dollar Man to me,’ and it goes ‘The Million Dollar Man it is.’

And when I first met him, he was simply the ring announcer for his dad. You know, I don’t think anybody had any idea where it would go, but it’s kind of like the good, the bad, and the ugly. And I said, I have got to be grateful to Vince McMahon for the greatest years of my wrestling career. I’m grateful to the guy. And I know there’s some controversy out there, and I don’t want to have an opinion, because I really don’t know. I really don’t know anything about Vince’s personal life. I just know that he had to step down as the head guy.”

On whether he or Vince is a bigger heel: “Okay, when it comes to professional wrestling and the drama that everybody sees on TV? Me. But if you take it to the real world, Vince McMahon is hands down the greatest heel of all time. [laughs]”

On The Ultimate Warrior: “God rest his soul… The Ultimate Warrior was one of the most selfish guys who ever stepped into wrestling. He didn’t understand that we were all working together to tell a story, and it’s not real. And so no matter how big you are and how great you look, it’s kind of like, if I want to make you look like s**t out in that ring, I know how to do it. I can either make you look like King Kong, or I can make you look like Ding Dong. And a good heel knows how to do that.”

