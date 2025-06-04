Ted DiBiase On How Mid-South Title Led To Creation Of WWE Intercontinental Title

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about leaving WWE for the first time, the creation of the WWE Intercontinental Championship during his first run with Vince McMahon Sr.’s WWE in 1979, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On leaving WWE for the first time: “Well, I think it was just timing. I started in 1975 right in Mid-South, and stayed in Mid-South for a good while. Then I went back — you know, I was still married to my first wife and returned to Amarillo, which is where I had met her. It’s timing. I had gotten over in St. Louis. St. Louis was a market where the talent came from all over the country; it’s really weird. St. Louis was technically part of the Kansas City territory, but was like an entity unto itself. The talent that came in came from all the territories. So that’s why, I think, New York heard about me. And so I went up there the first time.”

On the creation of the Intercontinental Title: “I won the North American -— well, okay. They had a North American Champion, the North American Heavyweight Title. When I told Vince Sr. that basically Bill Watts and Mid-South Wrestling, they had a North American Heavyweight Champion? They did this thing -— it’s wrestling, right? They make up the story. And the story was that Pat Patterson went off to this tournament in Rio de Janeiro, everybody put up their title, and the winner of the tournament came back the Intercontinental Champion. And that’s how they that’s how they changed the belt.”

On losing the North American Heavyweight Title: “I didn’t stay that long. I just felt like the timing wasn’t right. And again, it was like I’d only been in the business for what, four or five active years? And I just felt I needed to go now, and come back and try this again. I didn’t want to kill myself [career-wise] and look like an underneath [guy]. They didn’t — I wasn’t opening the shows. I wasn’t on the first match or something. I was usually a semi-final or whatever. But again, I dropped that North American Title to Pat Patterson in Madison Square Garden.”

