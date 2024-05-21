On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his payoffs with WWE’s Vince McMahon and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he lost any trust for Vince McMahon after Jesse Ventura sued him for royalties: “Well, not totally. I mean, he just kind of like a promoter’s promoter. And it’s kind of like, by this time, we were signing contracts. And I would have somebody go over my contract to make sure there was nothing in there that was gonna be a surprise. But by that time, we’re talking about ’94, that’s when I stopped wrestling. So now, I’m a manager. And so I’m still getting paid, but I’m not getting paid the big bucks for being in the ring. I’m still getting paid, and paid pretty dang good.”

On his pay: “I had been at the top of the mountain. I mean, I wasn’t making Hulk Hogan money, because he was the big shot, or Andre (The Giant). But I was, you know, up there at that in the upper echelon of the guys getting paid.”

