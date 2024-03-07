Ted DiBiase On Whether Owen Hart Was Ready To Be World Champion In 1994

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his transition to being a manager, whether Owen Hart could’ve been World Champion in 1994, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On taking a pay cut when he transitioned from wrestler to manager: “Yeah. That was more of being like in an announcer position or whatever you — and I don’t know what any other announcers made but maybe because I had been a talent, and the action figures and all that other stuff, that mine was a little higher than others. But no, I was definitely on a salary. Of course in the back of my mind, I said, ‘Well, I’m still young enough that if I had to, if something desperate had happened, and I needed the money that bad, I could still put the tights back on.’ But that never happened.”

On WWE wrestlers cutting loose on European tours and Marty Janetty: “Yeah Marty, was just crazy. I mean legitimately Marty, had he kept his head together, was a good worker. He was a very good wrestler. But he just, his personal life was just out of control. Marty never grew up; Shawn [Michaels] did. Shawn in a big way. Shawn became a Christian and a believer. And again, to this day, he’s a great guy. Yeah, I’m sure I did [party with Michaels & Janetty] somewhere. But I mean, there’s no blowout party or anything like that that comes to mind.”

On whether Owen Hart could’ve been WWE Champion in 1994: “I mean, you know, Owen was good. And Owen was — he’s still young in the business. I mean, he’s good, he’s good. But I mean, he doesn’t have the, I guess the years. I don’t think he had enough in terms of overall time in the business to be put in a position as the flagbearer of the company. I would say on the flip side of that. I think Bret, Bret had been in the business long enough that had he been given that position like the flagbearer of the company, I think Bret could have handled it.”

