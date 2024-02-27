Ted DiBiase Praises Ricky Steamboat, Wishes They’d Had a Feud

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his dream opponent, Ricky Steamboat, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who he would wrestle from any era: “Oh my gosh. You know, I’m trying to think of somebody that I admired enough, but never really got the chance to work with them. You know, that’s hard. One of the guys — well, I’ll put it this way. I only had one match with Ricky Steamboat. But Ricky Steamboat was one of the best performers I ever worked with. I would have loved to have had an ongoing storyline with Ricky Steamboat because he was so good.“

On Danny Hodge: “I did wrestle Danny Hodge. Danny was great. I mean, here’s the thing. Danny Hodge legitimately — I mean, you know the thing about Danny Hodge. You give him an apple, and he can crush it in his hands. Give him a brand new pair of pliers, and he could snap them. I mean, he had this unbelievable strength. And they said something about extra tendons or something in his wrist. But it wasn’t a work, it was legit. You know, he’s a guy that I got to work with. But it’s kind of like — he’s the one guy you don’t want to piss off. He wasn’t very big. And he was an International Amateur champion in wrestling, if you looked at Danny Hodge, you’d say, ‘Oh man, that guy couldn’t break a stick.’ Yeah, but he could break your arm. One of the nicest guys you’d ever meet too. Thank God.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.