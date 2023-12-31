Ted DiBiase Says Randy Savage Was the Cheapest Wrestler He Ever Travelled With

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about traveling with Randy Savage, the cheap means he would take and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the cheapest wrestler he traveled with: “Oh gosh, I’m going to say [Randy] Savage. Randy was notorious for [that]. I mean, there would be times when we’d fly into Chicago, and we’d be there for like — we’d wrestle in Chicago on a Friday night, Saturday night in Milwaukee, Sunday night in Green Bay, and then drive all the way back to Chicago and get on a flight out the next morning. Well, by the time you get back to Chicago from Green Bay, it’s late. And Randy wouldn’t get a hotel room. He and Elizabeth would sleep in the rental car because he was too cheap to get a room. And so, I mean yeah, Randy was pretty tight. He was notoriously tight.”

On whether he tried to stay in the worst hotels possible: “I tried not [to].”

