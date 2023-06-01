Ted DiBiase Thinks Randy Savage Was A Great WWE Champion, Talks Similarity They Had

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about WWE WrestleMania 4 in 1988, where the promotion held a tournament to crown a new WWE Champion that saw Randy Savage win three matches in one night to become the top guy.

Savage beat DiBiase in the main event. DiBiase noted that he thought Savage was a great champion but knew Vince McMahon liked bigger guys. You can check out the highlights below:

On Savage’s run as champion: “You know the company. I thought he was great. Again, as you know, professional wrestling, it’s not. You know, you gotta look at everything, You know, it’s kind of like Vince. And that’s the other thing is Vince likes big guys. I mean, Andre [The Giant], I mean [Hulk] Hogan, him. It’s always like big well-built guys and Savage wasn’t. You know, I mean, he’s well built, but he wasn’t. He wasn’t a giant lean, but yeah, he had everything else and it was kind of like I respected his work immensely.”

On the similarites between them: “You know, he’s another guy like me who grew up in the business, whose father was a wrestler and. That’s something else that he and I had in common and and and so, you know, the same psychology of wrestling we shared and that was evident in our match, so. It was cool, man.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.