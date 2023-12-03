wrestling / News
Ted DiBiase Recalls Eric Bischoff Joining The NWO, Not Being Creative Satisfied In 1996
On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Eric Bischoff joining the NWO in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On Eric Bischoff as a heel: “He was okay, but I mean, he was no great worker. Here was his opportunity to….I guess the one thing I got to give him credit for is how he ever talked his way into that position.”
On how he felt about Eric Bischoff joining the NWO: “I don’t know what Eric was thinking and quite frankly, by the time I went and jumped off the WWE wagon and jumped to the WCW wagon, you know, I wasn’t physically wrestling anymore. What my heart was into was being in the ring with the tights on and doing it. I felt like my better days were past me, and I was just filling in time and making money. So I’m really excited about WCW, you know? And actually, I think I came to a place where, you know, I thought maybe I maybe this wasn’t such a good idea after all, I don’t know.
On not being creative satisfied in 1996 in WCW: “Yeah, the whole thing with Bischoff, like I said, I mean he here, he hires me for a role and then. Ultimately, he puts himself in the role that he hired me for. I said, and I didn’t. I didn’t get in his face or anything about it, but I just did. I did say, ‘I said, look, you seem to take that role.’ And I said, ‘I’m not just going to go out and be somebody’s belt bearer. I’m not going to go out and just stand in the corner with my thumb up my butt looking like Joe Idiot. So if you don’t, if you don’t have anything better for me to do, then just send me home.'”
