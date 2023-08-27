Ted DiBiase Recalls His Rise to The Top, Interactions With Vince Russo

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his rise to being a main eventer in WWE as the Million Dollar Man, his interactions with Vince Russo, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his rise to the top: “My trip to the top was pretty quick. I mean, if you look at it, where I started in 1975 and by what, ’77? ’78? I’m the main event guy. Of course not in New York, working in the Amarillo territory. I mean, of course when I went to New York the first time, I wasn’t a main event guy and I wasn’t there very long. But when I came back, when Vince McMahon brought me back with the whole Million Dollar Man gimmick. Oh, my gosh, it’s like people hated me when I walked out the door. The first time they saw me because they’d seen all those vignettes.”

On Vince Russo: “I knew him very casually. I mean, I never spent much time around him and didn’t know him that well. I don’t know if I was at the time that he was. Got put in the position he was put in, whether he was ready for it. Because to be put in a position where you’ll call shots and stuff, you got to know a lot about the business. And my question would be, Vince Russo, where did you learn about the business? What makes you an authority on anything in wrestling? Because you never climbed in a damn ring and did anything.”

